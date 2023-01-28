“Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns” is the theme for the 2023 Jasper Strassenfest.

On Thursday, the Jasper Strassenfest Committee announced the theme, along with the Hoffmarchalls and enhancements for the festival in 2023.

“Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns” was chosen to pay homage to Jasper’s designation of Strongest Town in the USA in 2022 and to honor Jasper’s history. It will also honor the Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition (ROJAC). which is celebrating its 20th year of existence.

ROJAC formed when Civic-minded individuals gathered at the River Walk in 2003 to share visions of what the area around it could look like. Transformation of the area began soon after the group’s inception as members worked with the goal of bringing economic development to the area through tourism. With broad-based community support, ROJAC made the riverfront what it is today.

ROJAC’s board, both current and original members, will be recognized as a group at the Strassenfest 2023 opening ceremonies.

Due to the square revitalization project, the festival will take place on Fourth Street once again, but this time, with some enhancements. The Jasper Jaycees beer garden will remain with its entrance opening up to the east end of Fourth Street. Booths will be lined down Fourth Street from the beer garden and stretch all the way down to McCrillus Street to allow more space between vendors. The main stage will move adjacent to the Thyen-Clark cultural center, creating more seating for spectators and easier access to booths.

Lark Ranch will be this year’s ride provider.

There will now be two locations for half-pot sales. One half-pot booth will be on Fourth Street, and the other will be at Ruler Foods for the duration of the fest.

Back by popular demand will be the Glockenspiel traditional German centerpiece at the lot on the corner of Fourth and Jackson Streets.

Sponsorship letters have been mailed by the committee. If you did not receive one and would like to find out how to become a sponsor, please contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or visit jasperstrassenfest.org.