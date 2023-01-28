James H. Graham, age 59, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home.

He was born May 17, 1963, in Mullins, West Virginia, to James Albert Graham and Betty June (Henderson) Lincoln. James enjoyed fishing and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by one daughter, Natasha (Wes) Hembree of Huntingburg; one son, John Cook of Bristol, Tennessee; one step-daughter, Christy Miller of Huntingburg; one brother, David (Rowdy) Graham of Louisville; five sisters, Rachel (Brian) Ray of Georgetown, Mary Morgan of Corydon, Tammy (Mike) Wright of Leavenworth, Jaley (Kenny) Floyd of Milltown and Wendy (Jim) Rose of New Salisbury; two step-brothers, Jeff Lincoln and Tad (Rosie) Lincoln, both of Milltown; and by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with two on the way.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com