The Dubois Branch Library will be holding a Puzzle Palooza on Feb 4 in their Community Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get a group together or sign up individually for this fun jigsaw puzzle contest. Two categories: 550-piece puzzles for 1-2 members on a team and 1,000-piece puzzles for teams of 3-4. The contest starts at 10. The first team in each category that either finishes first or is closest to being done by the end wins prizes! Light snacks and drinks will be provided throughout the day but you may bring your own lunches.

You must pre-register by Feb. 2nd as there is limited Seating. You may Register by going to the jdcpl.us website or call the library at 812-678-2548