The old 5th Street School in Jasper serves as home to an important resource for local children, although not in ways one may assume given its location.

Script Transcript:

“Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) has taken up residency within the halls of the repurposed school, with the mission of being a safe location for victims of crimes and their families. Their Executive Director, Tammy Lampert, learned we were reporting on crimes against children and agreed to sit down with us to explain more about services provided by SWICACC. Tammy went on to provide more insight to what a forensic interview in this capacity entails, to communicate SWICACC’s goals for the process, and explain why this work is important on a local level. We asked Tammy to elaborate on tips for adults who care for children as well as red flags to be aware of. Tammy and her team at SWICACC served 320 victims of violence in 2022. Keep an eye on our programming next week when Tammy gives us a tour of SWICACC’s facility.”

Original Story by Joyce Murrell; Camera Operation & Editing by Kaitlyn Neukam.

Stock media provided by Maximus Sound / Pond 5.

Stock footage provided by tamashimo, from Pond5.

Stock footage provided by Movietools, from Pond5.