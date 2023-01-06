Jasper Community Arts is pleased to welcome exhibits Honoring Tom Schum and Marcus Green. From January 5th through February 26th both collections will be on display at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. A gallery reception will be held Sunday, January 8th, from 1 to 3. Support from Matrix Integration bolstered the presentation. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9-5, Saturdays, 10-2, and Sundays, noon-3. More information can be obtained by calling the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center at 812-482-3070, or online at www.jasperarts.org.