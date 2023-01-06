Latest News

Exhibits Honoring Tom Schum and Marcus Green January 5th through February 26th Free Memberships to Tri-County YMCA Forest Park High School Dance Teams to perform Sunday, January 8th Kindergarten and Pre-K Registration for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools 20th Annual Ferdinand Prom and Bridal Expo

Jasper Community Arts is pleased to welcome exhibits Honoring Tom Schum and Marcus Green. From January 5th through February 26th both collections will be on display at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. A gallery reception will be held Sunday, January 8th, from 1 to 3. Support from Matrix Integration bolstered the presentation. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9-5, Saturdays, 10-2, and Sundays, noon-3. More information can be obtained by calling the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center at 812-482-3070, or online at www.jasperarts.org.

On By Logan Troesch

