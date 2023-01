Free Memberships to Tri-County YMCA

Tri-County YMCA is the place to be if your New Year’s resolution includes a healthier lifestyle. New members joining in January will benefit from a $0 joining fee. Membership benefits include, but are not limited to, group exercise classes, childcare for ages 6 weeks to 6 years old, discounted rates for programs and personal trainers, nationwide ‘Y’ access, and more. Interested parties can join online at tricountyymca.org or call 812-367-2323 with questions.