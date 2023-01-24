Flags Directed to be Flown at Half-Staff by Governor Holcomb

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed all flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance and honor of the victims of Monterey Park, California’s latest tragedy.

A celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio turned deadly when a gunman entered the space sometime after 10 p.m. He fatally shot five men and five women before fleeing to another nearby club where patrons successfully disarmed him. Investigators say the shooter fled that scene in a white cargo van that sent law enforcement on an hours-long manhunt. A SWAT team located the vehicle roughly 30 miles from the scene and heard one shot upon approaching it.

72-year-old Huu Can Tran was discovered with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. The devastating havoc unleashed by the gunman caused the deadliest mass shooting in the United States since the Uvalde, Texas massacre last May, where 2 teachers and 19 children had their lives brutally stolen by gun violence.