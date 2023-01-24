Individual Income Tax Filing Opens on Jan. 23

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) will start accepting filings for the 2023 individual income tax season on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in concert with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Customers will have until , 2023, to file both their state and federal 2022 tax returns and pay any taxes owed.

While Indiana tax forms for the upcoming individual income tax season are now available online, DOR is reminding Hoosiers to wait to file their tax returns until they receive their official tax documents and statements. Attempting to file without all documents can delay the process and ultimately postpone any refund a customer may receive. All employers are required to provide Form W-2s to employees by Jan. 31, 2023.

DOR also encourages customers to utilize electronic filing, online payment and direct deposit to significantly improve the quality and speed of return and refund processing.

While most Hoosiers received their Automatic Taxpayer Refund(s) via check or direct deposit in 2022, many elderly and disabled individuals who did not receive direct payment may be eligible to claim a $200 tax credit. Visit dor.in.gov for eligibility and filing information.

Eligible taxpayers may be able to file their federal and state taxes for free through the INfreefile program. Participating vendors and eligibility requirements are available at freefile.dor.in.gov. Additional information on individual income tax filing, including FAQs, tips, and resources for free and low-cost tax preparation help are available at dor.in.gov/individual-income-taxes.

DOR says that the answer to most common tax questions can be found online through dor.in.gov. Customers who wish to contact DOR directly should use the secure messaging portal in INTIME for the most efficient service. INTIME registration takes just a few minutes for most users.

To download tax forms and find more information on what documents are required to file an Indiana individual income tax return, visit DOR’s website, dor.in.gov.