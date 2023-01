The Forest Park Marching Rangers will have a uniform fundraiser Trivia Night Saturday, April 1st at the Schnellville Community Club.

Doors will open at 5:30 pm and Supper will start a 6:00 pm.

Tickets will be $30 per person which is $240 for a table of 8.

Tickets will include dinner catered by Rosie’s & 2 drink tickets. This event will also include door prizes, ½ pot, and a raffle.

To reserve a seat or a table you can reach out to 812-582-1876 or 812-639-0467.