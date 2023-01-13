Special Olympics Indiana – Dubois County is a community organization that works to enhance the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Dubois County

We are conducting outreach to those who may be interested in joining our program.

Throughout the year, Special Olympics – Dubois County offers many opportunities for athletes.

Activities include:

Track and Field (March – June)

Bocce (March – June)(Age 30+)

Swimming (March – June)

Bowling (Aug – December)

Corn Toss (Aug – Oct)

Distance Walk – Run (Aug – Oct)

Unified Fitness Club (Year Round)

Athlete Leadership Council (Year Round)

Athlete Ambassador Program (Year Round)

Year-end Banquet

Various other activities throughout the year to promote health, fitness, and team building

Eligibility requirements include:

Individuals must have a cognitive delay

Individuals must be at least 5 to join and 8 to compete in competitions.

Individuals must fill out proper online paperwork, including a medical from a doctor

For more information, please contact Stephani Lane, County Coordinator at duboiscountyspecialolympics @yahoo.com or 812-630-4292