Be prepared to respond to an emergency by taking the Heartsaver First Aid with CPR & AED course. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is now offering this class in two evening sessions. The next class will be held on Tuesday, February 7th and 14th from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office.

This American Heart Association course provides information on how to manage illness and injuries in the first few minutes of an emergency until professional help arrives. Skills taught include CPR, AED use, relief of choking in adults and children, and infant CPR and relief of choking. In order to complete the course and receive a course completion card, participants must pass a written first aid test and successfully complete a skills evaluation in CPT and AED.

Pre-registration is required, as class size is limited. Cost is $85 and the class requires pre-payment. For more information or to register, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org or call the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399.

Heartsaver First Aid is also offered. This class includes only first aid and does not include training on (CPR). To register, please call 812-996-2399 or toll-free at (800) 852-7279, ext. 2399.