Jane Chappell, the Director of Tri-Cap at the time, hosts Connie Deckard, Link-Age Director, to talk about the new 2-1-1 service emerging in Indiana. This was also when WJTS was on channel 27, before the channel number change. Records show that this interview was taken around January of 2008.

