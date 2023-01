From The WJTS Vault: 27 Minutes – Jasper Basketball Interview with Coach John Goebel (2007, Segment)

In this end segment of the 27 WJTS news broadcast, Kurt Gutgsell interviews Jasper Basketball Coach, John Goebel, about the upcoming game Jasper vs. Evansville Memorial, in the former Jasper High School Gymnasium.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/