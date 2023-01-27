Sisters of St. Benedict to Host Free Landscape Pruning Demonstration.

FERDINAND, IN — The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, Indiana, are hosting a free landscape pruning demonstration on Saturday, March 18, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The Sisters of St. Benedict believe strongly in protecting our Earth, and one way to do that is treating the landscape properly. Urban trees and shrubs not only beautify our communities, but they provide shelter and food for birds and other wildlife. Appropriate care, including proper pruning, will keep these plants alive and healthy for many years.

The pruning demonstration will be led by Larry Caplan, retired Extension Horticulture Educator and owner of Caplan’s Tree and Landscape Consulting. He has been teaching proper pruning techniques for over 35 years in southern Indiana. Monastery grounds crew members will also be present to explain some of the history of the site. The demonstration will begin on the southwest corner of the monastery property, at the corner of East 10th Street and Alabama Street in Ferdinand. Visitors are invited to park along the street. Meet at the welcome sign at the corner. In the event of rain, the pruning demonstration will be moved to Saturday, March 25.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand make up one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States — over 110 members strong and thriving. They seek God through the Benedictine tradition of community life, prayer, hospitality, and service to others. Through their life and work, they commit themselves to be a presence of peace as they join their sisters and brothers in the common search for God. The Monastery Immaculate Conception was founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach the children of area settlers. Since then, more than 1,000 women have entered this community. Their ministries extend both beyond education and beyond Ferdinand, with members of their community serving as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, youth ministers, chaplains, librarians, and much more.