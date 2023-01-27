Nancy Eckerle Seeks to retain a seat on the Jasper City Council

Nancy Eckerle, current Jasper City Council member (at-large) and Executive Director of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, has announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for an At-Large seat on the Jasper City Council in the 2023 election cycle. She currently holds that at-large position on the City Council and had previously served on the City Council representing District 5.

“I have worked very hard in any job that I have undertaken. The City Council and the Chamber of Commerce positions have given me the opportunity to serve my community in many ways. When I see a need, I am able to develop goals and objectives, seek collaborators and see the task to its realization. Jasper is growing and is moving forward in a progressive way. We are a true business center and a hub of activity. I want to continue to be an active part of this growth and development and I know that I can continue to help accomplish goals in a positive way.”

Eckerle is the President of the Jasper Strassenfest, Inc. Board of Directors, is a Board Member of Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition and is also on the board of the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council, a group she co-founded, is on Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Mission Committee, Jasper Strassenfest Committee, Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association, Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding School Board, Indiana Chamber of Commerce Executives Association, and she and her husband are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Eckerle organizes Jasper’s O’Tannenbaum Season and Patoka 2000 Beautification Projects. She also was instrumental in organizing the Women Empowering Women leadership program for Dubois County.

Nancy Eckerle serves on the City of Jasper Board of Public Works, was an active member of the Jasper Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, and participates in the annual City of Jasper Prioritization sessions.

Eckerle is a 1976 graduate of Jasper High School. She earned degrees in Social Work from Vincennes University and Indiana State University. She has been with the Jasper Chamber since 1987.

Eckerle received a Young Hoosier Award from the Indiana Jaycees in 1993. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce Executive Association made her a Certified Professional in 2013. Nancy was named the recipient of the 2015 Athena Leadership Award by the Rotary Club of Jasper. She was chosen in 2018 to be an Alumni of Distinction at Jasper High School.

Eckerle prides herself in being very organized and disciplined. She is committed to stable values such as honesty and loyalty. As anyone who knows her will say ~~ Nancy is well-spoken, fair, dependable, trustworthy, and family-oriented.

Continuing to serve on the City Council, she would continue to bring a high level of organization, order, and stability to projects. She is a quick learner and feels confident in her ability to listen to constituents while seeking new ideas, opinions, and options.

While the city has many projects underway ~ both internally and with private developers, Eckerle feels each department should develop both 5-year and 10-year plans ~ focusing on the assets, properties, buildings, vehicles, and their people. Basically, outlining what we need to be planning for & budgeting for a few years ahead and projecting toward 2033. She believes we have to be aware of and take care of, our current assets that we have invested in while envisioning what our city will look like in the future.

Eckerle believes that implementing a city-wide communication app that would be used for emergency notifications, communications needs, and other ways is an important tool that this cutting-edge technology could be used to alert residents of important information.

Nancy Eckerle and her husband Gil have three adult children and three grandsons.