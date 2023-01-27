Latest News

Jasper- The Jasper Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend a legislative breakfast on Saturday, January 28th. Interested parties will hear from State Senator and Representatives Lindauer and Bartels in the CTIM building auditorium of VUJC’s campus from 9-10:30. Legislative Session happenings will be discussed with snacks provided at no cost to attendees. There is no reservation required. 

