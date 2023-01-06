Latest News

Jasper Chamber’s Home Expo will be held on March 3 & 4, 2023

The 18th annual Jasper Chamber of Commerce Home Expo is designed to showcase the products and services of the businesses in the Jasper and Dubois County area

The event will be held at the St. Joseph Parish Center in Jasper on Friday, March 3 from 3-7 p.m.and on Saturday, March 4 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m

all area businesses are encouraged to participate, to have a booth, and to have demonstrations and prizes, too.

Call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 for more information on how to register your business for the 2023 Home expo.   

