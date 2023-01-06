Radius Indiana Hosting First-Ever Regional Home Brewing Competition

Are you an individual who brews beer at home and perfected the art? Or, are you a beer lover looking to explore the art of home brewery? A new competition coming to the area may be just for you.

Radius Indiana serves to assist entrepreneurs in product and idea development. Their latest initiative invites residents to showcase their talents in a Home Brewing Competition. Jasper will host the event on March 18th, 2023. Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in categories of light, amber, hoppy, wheat, and dark beer.

Interested parties must reside in one of Radius Indiana’s 8 counties: Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, or Washington. Additionally, registration and a $5 entry fee payable by cash or check are required. Submissions will be accepted beginning March 1st and participants should complete registration by March 10th. The local drop-off location is at the Dubois Strong office in the CTIM Building on VUJ’s campus, at 961 College Ave, Jasper. Checks should be made payable to Radius Indiana.

To register for the event visit www.radiusindiana.com.