Jasper man arrested on theft charges Thursday afternoon.

Yesterday Thursday, January 19th at approximately 2:00 PM, the Jasper Police Department responded to a shoplifting incident at Walmart. After further investigation, using Walmart security cameras, it was determined that 56 years old Wayne F. Gordon bagged 31 items without scanning them, totaling $235.05. Mr. Gordon then took the unbagged items passed all points of sale without rendering payment. Mr. Gordon was taken into custody and transported to the Dubois County Security Center. Due to previous theft convictions, Gordon was charged with Level 6 felony theft.