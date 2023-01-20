(Jasper, Indiana) The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to the area of Birk Drive around 6:30 this morning (yesterday morning, January 19th) in response to reports of a vehicle collision. An investigation revealed that 44-year-old James B. Arnold of Jasper was operating a Honda Pilot when it crashed into a parked vehicle. Officers determined Arnold to have been operating under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest before transporting him to Memorial Hospital for chemical testing and medical clearance. James Arnold’s Blood Alcohol content tested at .33%. He was then transported and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on charges of Operating While Intoxicated. The Jasper Police Department was assisted by Stember’s Wrecker Service.