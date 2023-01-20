Latest News

More Than Half a Ton of Recycled Lights

Dubois County’s fifth annual light recycling program netted over half a ton in materials. Jasper Rural King and SWMD Process Center served as drop-off locations during December and part of January. The program is overseen by the Dubois County Solid Waste District whose director, Carla Striegal-Winner, says “Recycling is part of a circular economy, and helps our local economy much more than disposal.” In cooperation with Jasper Salvage and Jasper Rural King, the Dubois County Solid Waste District plans on offering the program again next season.

Residents may visit the District’s Facebook page, go to www.duboiscountyrecycles.org, or call 812-482-7865 for more information on programs offered. 

