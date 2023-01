Kurt Gutgsell introduces the meeting in-which then Chairperson of the Redevelop Old Jasper Action Committee (ROJAC), Dave Buehler, talks about the progress of the committee and plans for construction for the coming years of 2008 and beyond!

