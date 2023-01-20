Weinzapfel Named Jasper Engines & Transmissions President!

Jasper Holdings, Inc. has named Matt Weinzapfel, President of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Zach Bawel, President of Jasper Holdings, Inc., shared, “We are excited to have Matt leading Jasper Engines & Transmissions. Matt’s cross-functional background of 30 years within JASPER® helps bring well-rounded ideas and perspectives to our Executive Leadership Team. We know Matt will help guide Jasper Engines & Transmissions as we continue to grow in the future.”

Weinzapfel began his career at JASPER in May of 1992 as an intern working in branch auditing and accounting for five years. Afterward, Weinzapfel spent six years as general manager of JASPER’s Crawford County operations. Weinzapfel later spent three years as general manager of Gas and Diesel Engine operations for the Jasper and Crawford facilities, two years as a member of the JASPER Production System, and as Diesel Division manager for three years. Matt has been a Vice President in Engine Manufacturing and became Chief Operating Officer last year.

“Matt brought his unique skill set to our Executive Committee the last twelve years as our VP of the Engine Divisions and most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Jasper Engines and Transmissions. We believe in promoting from within and are excited to see Matt in his new role. Matt, like our other presidents, will report up through Jasper Holdings,” said Jasper Holdings, Inc. Chairman/CEO Doug Bawel.

“It has been a blessing to be a part of this organization for the past 30 years and witness the creation and growth of our ESOP,” said Weinzapfel. “It is exciting to see the tremendous growth in our remanufacturing businesses, as well as the expansion of the JASPER Holdings, Inc. family of companies through acquisitions. I appreciate the opportunity to work with all our Associate-Owners to make JASPER the Company of Choice for our future Associate-Owners, and the Brand of Choice for our Customers.”

Jasper Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, Jasper Electric Motors, Jasper Innovative Solutions, Weller Truck Parts, Diesel USA Group, D&W Diesel, and Jer-Den Plastics. Jasper Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s 35 largest 100% ESOP companies, with over 4,100 Associate-Owners across the seven companies.