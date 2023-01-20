James Hopf Announces Campaign for the 2023 Mayoral Primary Election for the Great City of Huntingburg

I am honored to announce that I will run in the upcoming 2023 Mayoral Primary Election for our Great City of Huntingburg. Bringing back the voice of the people and strong leadership are crucial. I will represent Huntingburg and its residents with the same energy and tenacity that characterized my work as the Former Safety/Risk Management Director for the City of Huntingburg.

• I believe Huntingburg’s voice matters. No matter who you are, you will have a seat at the table to continue to help Huntingburg grow by bringing all people, cultures, and

organizations together to push Huntingburg in a positive direction of growth, making it a viable investment for all who live here.

• I will support knowledgeable, hardworking, informed leaders who genuinely care about our city’s growth. We need leaders who want to lead, not just someone to fill a seat.

• I will create a plan to improve Huntingburg’s streets and sidewalks without taking shortcuts to get the job done.

I am currently:

• A 2023 Elected Official for the Patoka Township Advisory Board Member.

• A Deacon for Central Christian Church.

• Serving on the Finance Committee, Building and Grounds, and Mission Committee at Central Christian Church.

• A Member of the Southridge High School Football and Track Coaching Staff.

• A Community Outreach Program(s) Volunteer.

I promise to be the voice of the people and a leader who listens and cares. Please join me in

leading Huntingburg in the right direction!