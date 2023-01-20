Mayor Steve Schwinghamer has announced his bid for re-election for the 2023 Huntingburg Mayoral election.

Mayor Schwinghamer was selected by caucus in November 2020 when the sitting mayor, Denny Spinner, was appointed the executive director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

“Huntingburg is an unbelievable place to call home. Over the last several years, our city has experienced steady growth, and I have been honored to help lead that progress.” Schwinghamer said.

Here are a few accomplishments and projects completed since he assumed office. Those include:

Huntingburg received both state and federal grants to begin construction on a new wastewater treatment facility in 2023.

Renovations at League Stadium, including major structural upgrades, the addition of new chair back seats, and an expanded gift shop.

Added 80 new parking spaces within a half block of Historic 4th Street. In 2023, 20 additional spaces will be added.

Brought music back to Historic 4th Street to enhance the experience for all patrons.

Purchased property for the development of a Senior Citizens Center.

Completed, or scheduled to complete in 2023, infrastructure and repaving projects on West First

Street, West Third Street, and Washington Street.

While this is not an exhaustive list of all the accomplishments during his term, Mayor Schwinghamer stated they help show his commitment to Huntingburg.

“In less than two years, we have achieved a tremendous amount — all without raising the tax rate,” Schwinghamer attested. “With the support of our great community, I promise to continue taking care of the citizens I serve and ensure each of you are proud to call Huntingburg home.”

Schwinghamer and his wife, Becky, reside in Huntingburg.

For questions or comments, you can email mayorsteve2023@gmail.com.