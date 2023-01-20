Sultan’s Run in Jasper has been recognized in NBC Universal’s Golfers’ Choice Awards for the second consecutive year. The locally-owned course was nationally recognized by GolfPass Members in the Top 50 U.S. Courses and Top 25 Golf Course Layouts in 2022. Staff Friendliness and Off-Course Amenities earned Sultan’s Run in the U.S. Top 25 as of Golfers’ Choice Awards released by NBC on January 17th.

“I thank and congratulate our staff and the people of Dubois County for this recognition,” said co-owner and General Manager, Chris Tretter. He continued to explain the sentimental value of these awards following the passing of the establishment’s former co-owner, Steven J. Braun. Sultan’s Run recently dedicated its Banquet and Entertainment Center in memory of their fallen comrade. Tretter noted the contribution of staff and the quality of the amenities offered at Sultan’s Run to its success.

“In October of 2023, we will add TopGolf Swing Suites as we expand our entertainment, banquet, and catering offerings. Lodging and a Pitch & Putt course are included in the master plan in the coming years. In short, there’s more to come!” said the co-owner of the 31-year-old business.

Sultan’s Run is owned by Chris and Dawn Tretter of Ferdinand along with Dan and Betsy Brunette of Carmel, Indiana.