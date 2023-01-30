WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN February 15, 2023 EVENT: RAPID RELATIONSHIPS – SPEED NETWORKING

The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, to partake in a speed networking event. The February session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30 am for networking before the meeting from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

Are you looking to build new business relationships with other like-minded women who are career-focused? Let’s get you connected with current and prospective WEW members for a lunchtime of Rapid Relationships via our speed networking session!

Building relationships is essential to creating your brand and promoting your business and services.

Join us for an opportunity to:

Make a new business, social or enterprise contact every 4 minutes

Introduce yourself and promote your business and services

Get to know a different side of your fellow WEW members

Come prepared to share your best elevator pitch, boldest fun fact, quirkiest hobby, or interest, and bring your business cards to share with all of your new network contacts!

Advanced reservations for the luncheon are required for members and guests.

Reservations should be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org by Wednesday, February 8.

The cost for lunch is $10.00 per person and is payable at the door.

The mission of Women Empowering Women is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by instilling confidence, building networks, and promoting community in Dubois County. Membership is open to any woman in business who lives or works in Dubois County.

For more information about WEW and to access a membership application,

contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or chamber@jasperin.org.