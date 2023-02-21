In September of 2021, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center shared the intent to secure new sponsorship due to the Little Company of Mary’s inability to provide continuous sponsorship to the healthcare ministry. The Board of Directors and Administrative Staff at MHHCC have spent the last eighteen months strategically creating a solution for the Jasper hospital that will support its mission well into the future.

A Letter of Intent (LOI) for the organizations to affiliate has been signed by Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System. Significant commitments for the continued investment in MHHCC were approved by its Board of Directors. According to a recent press release, the affiliation represents a strong commitment for MHHCC employees, the medical staff, and the services provided at the Jasper location.

A 71-year-strong Catholic legacy and its connection to the communities it serves will provide further advancements of Memorial’s existing mission and unique culture as a faith-based hospital governed by a Board of Directors. Philanthropy and volunteer support will remain beneficial to the Jasper location and the communities it serves. Work on a definitive agreement between the organizations will begin with the completion of the LOI. The affiliation becoming official is subjective to the completion of due diligence, a definitive agreement by both parties, and regulatory and Catholic Church approvals.