March 1, 2023 (Santa Claus, Ind.) – The Spencer County Visitors Bureau plans to award up to $100,000 to help enhance Spencer County tourism in 2023. The Tourism Enhancement Grant application is now available.

The Spencer County Tourism Enhancement Grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that will encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County. The 2023 guidelines and application can be found at SantaClausInd.org/tourism-partners.

“The Visitors Bureau team is happy to brainstorm ideas with anyone interested in this year’s Tourism Enhancement Grant,” says Spencer County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Melissa Arnold. “We’re excited to hear what our local organizations and business are planning and to offer assistance in bringing those plans to life.”

Grants will be awarded on a first-come basis and the Visitors Bureau board of directors will discuss submissions at monthly meetings.

Contact the Spencer County Visitors Bureau at (812) 937-4199 with any questions or to brainstorm ideas.

The Spencer County Visitors Bureau encourages guests to stay overnight and provides a variety of resources about local attractions, shops, and restaurants.

For more information about Spencer County as a destination, call (888) 444-9252 or visit SantaClausInd.org and IndianasAbeLincoln.org