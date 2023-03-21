Green Drinks 812 is a new gathering event for anyone interested in conversations about sustainable living, conservation, the environment, and climate challenges. It is an opportunity to network with others in the community with similar interests. Join us for our next meeting event Tuesday, March 28th at Owsley’s Lounge in Jasper at the River Centre from 6 – 8 p.m. Eastern. There is no cost for the meetings and no membership is required to join us. Check out the Green Drinks 812 Facebook event for more information. Our plan for this next meeting is to finalize our 2023 goals and topics for the year plus talk about a couple of cool ideas for the near future. For more information, you can contact organizers Danni Schaust at info@dharmawithdanni.com or Mark Nowotarski 148markn@gmail.com.

Green Drinks 812 is one of the newest chapters of Green Drinks International with over 350 cities worldwide. Green Drink chapters meet once a month. These informal sessions bring a mixture of people who are environmentally minded. The meetings are very simple and unstructured where people can share their thoughts and ideas with others. For more information on Green Drinks International go to www.greendrinks.org.