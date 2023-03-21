VINCENNES, Ind., March 20, 2023 – Vincennes University is proud to be a military-friendly school with a longstanding commitment to supporting our nation’s service members and veterans. VU has once again been named a Military Friendly® School and is the only large public institution in Indiana that has received a Silver ranking for 2023-24 by Viqtory, which recognizes the efforts of schools that provide exceptional support to military students and their families.

VU understands the unique challenges military students face when transitioning from active duty to civilian life or balancing their military obligations with their academic pursuits. The University offers a wide range of services and resources to support military and veteran students throughout their educational journey. For more information about VU’s Military Education Program, explore www. vinu.edu/web/military

Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

According to Vice-President of Workforce Development and Community Services David Tucker, “VU is dedicated to offering high-quality educational options to military personnel and veterans as they achieve their career and educational goals. VU helps ensure that our military and veteran students can pursue their academic goals without stress or hardship and have access to a first-rate education customized to fit their needs. VU is proud to provide academic excellence to the men and women who have given so much to our country.”

VU is a military-friendly school because it offers flexible learning options that accommodate the unique needs of military students, fosters a supportive and welcoming environment, waives application fees for military personnel, awards credits for military service, has a dedicated military and veterans affairs office with a multifaceted range of support services, such as academic advising, career counseling and assistance with GI bill benefits and financial aid.

The University also provides additional support and resources to veterans and military students through established partnerships with employers and local military organizations.

The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and are available at www.militaryfriendly.com.

VU is deeply committed to being a military-friendly school as it works to build a more diverse and inclusive community that values the unique contributions and experiences of our military and veteran students.