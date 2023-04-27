(NEW ALBANY, INDIANA) Shawndrae Pratt, 34, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on January 31, 2019, Pratt met another individual in Jeffersonville and sold them 11.5 grams of pure methamphetamine. On March 12, 2019, Pratt met the same buyer at a location in Clark County, Indiana, to sell them more methamphetamine. Pratt told the buyer he did not have his drug scales and needed to go get them. Pratt drove the buyer to Pratt’s apartment complex in Louisville, Kentucky, where he obtained his drug scales. Pratt returned from his apartment, weighed the drugs, and sold the buyer an additional 66.4 grams of pure methamphetamine. As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers seized methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and a 9mm handgun.

Crystal Methamphetamine, photo provided by DEA.gov

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers, Herbert J. Stapleton, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office, Kenny Kavanaugh, Chief of Jeffersonville Police Department, Clark County Sheriff Scott A. Maples Jr., and Mark Palmer, Chief of Clarksville Police Department made the announcement.

“Armed methamphetamine traffickers seek ill-gotten profits with utter disregard for the harm they do to our families, friends, and neighbors,” said U.S. Attorney Myers. “The serious federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies will work together to hold criminals accountable for pushing deadly drugs in our communities.”

The FBI, Clarksville Police Department, Jeffersonville Police Department, and Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker. Judge Barker also ordered that Pratt be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 7 years following his release from federal prison.