Gloria A. Ubelhor, 52, of Tennyson, passed away on Sunday, May 28th at Owensboro Medical Health System. She was born August 16th 1970 in Jasper to Carrol Deno and Elaine Feltner. Gloria married Timothy Ubelhor on March 4, 1989 in St. Meinrad. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Huntingburg. Gloria enjoyed demolition derbies and was a former Hair Stylist.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Timothy Ubelhor of Tennyson; one son, Shawn Ubelhor of Gentryville; one daughter, Shana (Walter) Ewing of Huntingburg; a brother, Jeff Deno of Huntingburg and her parents, Carrol Deno of Tennyson and Elaine Feltner of Huntingburg; three grandchildren also survive.

Gloria was preceded in death by her father in-law, Kenneth Ubelhor, two grandchildren, Jenson Bailey and Jaidan Norman and a nephew, Justin Ubelhor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of arrangements.