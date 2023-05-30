Carol J. (Hopf) Dall, age 81, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May27, 2023.

Carol was born in Jasper, on June 16, 1941, to Andrew and Carrie (Horney) Hopf. She graduated as valedictorian of Jasper High School in 1959, andwas united in marriage to Norbert Dall on June 7, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Carolworked as a homemaker, raising her three children, and supporting her husband Norbert on the family farm for nearly 61 years,as well as serving as secretary for Dall Construction for many years. Carol was a member of Christ the KingParish and St. Ann’s Sodality. She enjoyed traveling, including a 25th anniversary trip to Hawaii and a 50th anniversary trip to Cancun. She loved gardening and flowers and particularly enjoyed growing many different types of perennial flowers and preparing bouquets to share in the summertime. Her favorite pastimes were playing cards, especially sheepshead, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by herloving husband, Norbert Dall; one son,Tim (Deanne) Dall; two daughters, Ann (Michael) Hopf and Jane (Bradley) Wilson; eight grandchildren, Heather (Beau) Huelster,Jason Hopf, Mallory (Seth) Peters, Brandon (Natalie) Hopf,Connor Dall, and Veronica, Anthony, and Abigail Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Henry Hopf and Owen Huelster; and one sister, Pat Hopf.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jennie Wells.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol J. Dall will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June2, 2023, at Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand with burial to follow in the church cemetery.A visitation will be held at the Church from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish or the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.