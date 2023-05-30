Marion C. Davis, age 81, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 8:24 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Marion was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 12, 1942, to Carl and Ruth (Lockridge) Davis. He married Judith Jones on September 19, 1986.

He is a 1960 graduate of Madison High School.

He retired as superintendent from Dubois Water Utilities, where he had worked for over 40 years.

Marion played music for various nursing homes, and he enjoyed being outside mowing grass and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Davis, Dubois, IN, two daughters, Tammy (Damon) Purl, Petersburg, IN, Julie (Robert) Miller, Dubois, IN, one son, Keith (Kathy) Mathies, Dubois, IN, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and one brother, Larry (Janet) Davis, Madison, IN.

Preceding him in death are two sons, Kim Mathies, Tim Casey, and two brothers, Phil Davis and an infant Ronald Davis.

Private family services will be held.

