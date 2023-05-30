Sandra L. Lents, age 79, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Sandra was born in Ireland, Indiana, on December 6, 1943, to Roy R. and Lorena (Fuhrman) Freyberger. She married Sonny Lents on June 29, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township.

She is a 1961 graduate of Ireland High School where she served as a majorette and cheerleader.

She worked at Ireland Elementary school as a teacher’s aide, she was an inspector at LEEDS Selling Tools, and became a caretaker for her grandchildren.

Sandra was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township where she served as treasurer, teacher in the public school ministry, and volunteered on the decorating committee. She was a member of the Red Hat’s Society and WELCA.

Sandra enjoyed gardening, canning, making ceramics at her sister Annie’s ceramic shop, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Sonny Lents, two sons; Brett (Teresa) Lents and Jason (Cindy) Lents, seven grandchildren; Mallory, Emily, and Joshua Lents, Allyson (Steve) Mercado, Jacob, Ethan, and Bailey Lents, and one brother; Roy Freyberger Jr, and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lorena Freyberger, two sisters; Annie Sendelweck and Ruthie Sermersheim.

A funeral service for Sandra L. Lents will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Cemetery Trust Fund or the Dubois County Special Olympics.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.