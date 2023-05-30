Julee Hubbell, age 67, of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday May 28, 2023, at home surrounded by her family and friends.

Julee was born in Washington, Indiana, to Gerald and Zelma (Vines) Hubbell.

She was a 1973 graduate of Winslow High School.

Julee was a cook for various restaurants.

She was a member of the American Legion Post #115 Auxiliary in Winslow and the Eagles of Winslow.

Julee was a very loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Julee enjoyed camping, gardening, eating Morel mushrooms and tomatoes, and spending time with her family, especially her great granddaughter, and spending time with her friends.

She is survived by her one son Dameon Harmon, and girlfriend, Crystal DeJarnett, Oakland City, IN, two grandsons, Lucas Kinder, and Caden Harmon, and companion, Elizabeth Lazaro, two granddaughters, Haley Kinder, and companion, Lucas Frick, and Mckayla Petry, one great granddaughter, Sawyer Ramsey, six sisters, Johanne Thompson, Jeannie Bishop, Yvonne Burich, Kay Peterson, Martha Clark, and Susie Sams, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding her in death are one daughter, Christy Traylor, two sisters, Pat Pyke and Mary Alice Hubbell, and two brothers, Jerry and Frank Hubbell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Miller’s Field in Winslow, Indiana, at a later date to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or to the American Legion Post #115 in Winslow, Indiana.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.