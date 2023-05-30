Sylvester J. Mundy, age 84, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in the Heart-to-Heart Hospice Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Sylvester was born in Ireland, Indiana, on March 31, 1939, to Romuald and Clara (Buschkoetter) Mundy. He married Rosemary Fleck on February 16, 1974. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2020.

He was a 1957 graduate of Ireland High School.

He was a self-employed carpenter and construction worker.

He was a member of the Jasper Moose.

Sylvester enjoyed woodworking, mowing and yardwork, and doing word searches.

Surviving are five children, Brian Mundy, Barb Norris, Beth Gudorf, Stan Mundy, A.J. Mundy, and five step children, Sylvester Niehaus, Deborah Shake, Barbara Kunkler, Margaret Hughlett, and Randy Niehaus, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and three brothers, Vince, Melvin, and Kenny Mundy.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are two stepsons, Robert and Art Niehaus, and one brother, Cyril Mundy.

A visitation for Sylvester J. Mundy will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A short prayer service will conclude the visitation at 7:00 p.m. and inurnment will follow at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.