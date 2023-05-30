Genevieve L. “Jenny” Montgomery, age 89, of Taswell, Indiana, passed away at 1:57 p.m., on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born April 20, 1934, in Crawford County, Indiana, to William Earl and Stella May (Barrienger) Kaiser; and married Russell C. Montgomery on July 6, 1952, in Mentor. Jenny was a retired garment factory worker and member of Foster’s Ridge Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Montgomery, who passed away on January 7, 2007; and one grandson, Trenton Smith.

She is survived by two children, William Russell Montgomery of Birdseye and Tonya Rae Smith of English; one sister, Joy Lee King of Birdseye; two grandchildren, Regina Montgomery and Whitney Montgomery; and one great-grandchild, Briann Hager.

A graveside service for Jenny Montgomery will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Taswell Cemetery in Taswell, Indiana, with Rev. Albert Madden officiating. Friends may arrive at the cemetery between 10:30 -11:00 a.m., Wednesday. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com