Latest News

Jasper Community Arts 2023-2024 Lineup Announced Special Olympics Dubois County Set to Host Annual Fun Run/Walk Anneliese Krauter to Share Childhood Experiences and Stories at the Dubois County Museum INDOT Announces Road Closure for State Road 64 Near English Monday Accident on State Road 64 Near Eckerty Kills One, Injures Others

 

Genevieve L. “Jenny” Montgomery, age 89, of Taswell, Indiana, passed away at 1:57 p.m., on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born April 20, 1934, in Crawford County, Indiana, to William Earl and Stella May (Barrienger) Kaiser; and married Russell C. Montgomery on July 6, 1952, in Mentor.  Jenny was a retired garment factory worker and member of Foster’s Ridge Christian Church.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Montgomery, who passed away on January 7, 2007; and one grandson, Trenton Smith.

She is survived by two children, William Russell Montgomery of Birdseye and Tonya Rae Smith of English; one sister, Joy Lee King of Birdseye; two grandchildren, Regina Montgomery and Whitney Montgomery; and one great-grandchild, Briann Hager.

A graveside service for Jenny Montgomery will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Taswell Cemetery in Taswell, Indiana, with Rev. Albert Madden officiating.  Friends may arrive at the cemetery between 10:30 -11:00 a.m., Wednesday.  Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

On By Joyce Murrell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post