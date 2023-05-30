Robert Wayne Braun, age 68, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:53 p.m., on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born January 31, 1955, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Roy Braun and Doris (Sollman) Broeker. Bob worked as a truck driver, served in the United States Army, and was a member of the V.F.W. Post #2366. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Charles “Trig” Broeker; and two siblings, Roger Braun and Carolyn Haddad. He is survived by three brothers, Gary (Rai) Braun, Dennis (Sharon) Broeker and Ronald “Ronzo” (Cindy) Broeker; and by several nieces and nephews. There will be no services held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com