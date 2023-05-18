The line-up is set!! Lock in this date: Saturday, September 16, as the Ferdinand Folk Festival, co-sponsored by Best Home Furnishings and MasterBrand Cabinets, returns to the beautiful 18th Street Park, for our 13th annual event. Here are the 2023 performers:

Our headline artist is MIPSO, a North Carolina based 4 piece band, will close out the night playing from 7:30-9 pm.MIPSO brings together finely layered harmony vocals while exploring the musical traditions of their home state and a magical musical connection that makes their live shows something to experience.

Their most recent album, the self-titled MIPSO, sees the foursome share their most sonically adventurous and lyrically rich effort to date. The group went deep within themselves and stretched the limits of their acoustic instruments to create their best work yet. And we are happy to have MIPSO as our headline artist at the 2023 Ferdinand Folk Festival!

Here are the other performers for the 2023 Folk Festival that you will see on the NextEra Energy Resources Main Stage:

Our show opener is the BurmaShavers, consisting of Southern Indiana’s Lonesome Steve and Southern Illinois’ Jerry Wilson. They have graced our Kyana Woodstock Market Stage the past couple of years and will kick-start this year’s Folk Festival, playing from 12:00 to 12:30 pm.

Will Scott, was born and raised in Indy and Chicago, and raised in a musical family tradition surrounded by the blues, bluegrass, traditional country, jazz, and rock-n-roll performances from 12:45 to 1:30 pm.

Shawn Mayer has been captivating audiences with heart-stirring lyrics delivered with her smoky soulful voice for more than 16 years. She first grabbed the national spotlight as the 2nd runner-up on Nashville Star and will perform from 1:45 to 2:45 pm.

The Folk/Americana duo March to August (formerly known as Route 358) prides itself on staying loyal to their acoustic roots and imaginative storytelling and is set to entertain the crowd from 3:00 to 4:00 pm.

Born in New York, but raised in Georgia, Jack Schneider is now considered a Nashville triple threat- guitarist, songwriter, and singer- while also being a producer, guitar collector, and analog connoisseur. Jack will be on the Main Stage from 4:15 to 5:30 pm

Sway Wild, born in the Salish Sea, located between Washington State and British Columbia Canada, is an indie acclaimed folk duo made up of Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer. They will play from 5:45 to 7:00 pm, leading into headline artist MIPSO at 7:30 pm.

Co-presenting sponsors of the 13th annual Ferdinand Folk Festival are Best Home Furnishings and MasterBrand Cabinets, with NextEra Energy Resources once more sponsoring the Main Stage. Kyana Woodstock is again the sponsor of our Market Stage. Founding sponsors are the Town of Ferdinand, Ferdinand News, and DC Broadcasting/101 Country WBDC. Support is also provided by the Dubois County Visitors Center & Tourism Commission. Publication of additional sponsors will take place in the coming weeks.

The Ferdinand Folk Festival is a free, family-friendly, earth-friendly event that promotes music, the arts, environmental awareness & education, and wellness. Our homegrown festival provides multiple fun and educational activities for children and persons of all ages. To find out more about the Folk Festival, visit our freshly updated and much-improved website: www.ferdinandfolkfestival.com in the coming weeks. You can also find us on Facebook.