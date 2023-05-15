Patricia A. Stork, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Pat was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 20, 1936, to Lester and Florentine (Gramelspacher) Pinnick. She married Revis L. Stork on November 8, 1958, in St. Peter and Paul in Indianapolis. He preceded her in death on April 6, 1997.

Pat was a 1954 Jasper High School graduate.

In 1971, Pat alongside her husband, founded Stork Service Center INC. She also worked at WITZ radio as a secretary.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Dubois County Saddle Club, and treasurer for the Jasper Little League Baseball.

Pat enjoyed riding horses, following her grandchildren in their sporting events, and spending time with Amy. Her grandchildren say, “She is the best grandma ever.”

She is survived by two daughters; Sheila Birk and Brenda Schuetter, two sons; Michael (Sherry) Stork and Howard (Marian) Stork, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one on the way, three sisters; Carol McNeil, Mary Ackerman, and Debbie (Dan) Higdon.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by, son-in-law, Gene Birk.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Stork will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper with entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. (service time) on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

