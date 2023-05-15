Jimmie “Jim” Gerald Bardwell, age 85, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023, peacefully at his home in Huntingburg, Indiana.

He was born November 8, 1937, in Glenwood, Arkansas. Jim grew up on a farm near Glenwood, Arkansas, and graduated from Glenwood High School. He attended Oakland City University where he earned a degree in education.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Pastor Earl Bardwell, and mother, Mattie Winnie (Hubbert) Bardwell; sister, Donna (Bardwell) Demby; brother-in-law, Hugh Demby; brother-in-law, Kenny Greenwell; sister-in-law, Maxine (Fawcett) Greenwell; and sister-in-law, Faye (Fawcett) Shobe.

He is survived by his wife, Dora (Fawcett) Bardwell of Huntingburg; his son, Brett Bardwell, and daughter-in-law Sarah (Winkler) Bardwell of Huntingburg; his son, Cameron Bardwell and daughter-in-law Amy (Sermersheim) Bardwell of Newburgh; and grandchildren, Cade Bardwell, Maria Bardwell, Ellie Bardwell, and Laney Bardwell. He was extremely proud of Cade’s track and field accomplishments, Maria’s pursuit in health sciences, Ellie’s cheerleading, and Laney’s basketball, softball, and love for animals. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and friends in both Indiana and Arkansas.

Jim was a United States Navy veteran and served in San Diego, CA, Adak, AK, Great Lakes, IL, and CRANE Ammunition Depot in Bloomfield, IN. He was a member of a team that decoded enemy messaging during the cold war.

Jim was a teacher, coach, and athletic director at Southridge High School for 32 years and spent his summers as the owner and operator of Huntingburg Shrub and Lawn. He was a member of the Huntingburg First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, the Huntingburg Optimist Club, and Quail Upland Game Association.

He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved deer hunting, quail hunting, turkey hunting, and fishing. He loved young people and touched many lives in the classroom, through athletics, and in the outdoors. His most prized possessions were the cabin he built overlooking Caney Creek in Bethel, AR, Jubin Valley Deer Camp in Leopold, IN, and Fish Camp in Shoals, IN. But what he loved most in this world was his family, former students and athletes, athletic officials, coaches, and friends.

Funeral services for Jim Bardwell will be held at 10:00 a.m., EST, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Huntingburg. Burial will take place at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Glenwood, Arkansas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., EST, on Wednesday; and also at church one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation to Huntingburg First Baptist Church be considered. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com