18 WJTS in.form: Dubois County Leadership Academy Seeking Out Donations for Dove House (6/27/2023)

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Joyce Murrell, a member of the Dubois County Leadership Academy, who is taking on a physical donation to local non-profit, the Dove Recovery House for Women. Megan Durlauf, Director of Operations at the Dubois County house, joins them to help share why this project will be so impactful to the “Doves” at this home.

Donations to help fund this DCLA project can be:

– Given online at https://doverecoveryhouse.org

– Written by check to “Dubois County Leadership Academy”, and dropped off at our 18 WJTS-TV station, at 458 3rd Avenue, in Jasper.

– Dropped off at The Dove House at 1480 Knust St. in Jasper, IN.