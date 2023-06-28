(Bretzville, IN) Patrick Theodore Ruhe passed peacefully in his sleep, at his favorite place – his home in Bretzville, on the morning of June 26th.

Pat was born in Ferdinand, Indiana on May 4, 1946. He graduated from St. Ferdinand High School in 1964 and attended Indiana State University, studying secondary education. Pat also earned his master’s degree from ISU, as he began what would become a 36-year career with Southwest Dubois County School Corporation. Though known as a hard-nosed disciplinarian, he was loved by his students for his funny jokes and dedication to their well-being.

While studying for his master’s, Pat met a fellow ISU student, Kay Cleveland. The details of their meeting vary, based on who is telling the story. But apparently Pat won Kay over, and in 1971 they were wed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. A few years later they began a family and proudly raised three children. Pat loved making holidays special for his kids, tolerated long road trips, and suffered through many recitals, sporting events, and 4-H fairs. He enjoyed sharing his outdoor hobbies with his kids, instilling a love of nature in each of them.

Pat loved fishing and hunting (and talking about fishing and hunting!). He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, rarely missing a televised game. Pat was always the life of the party, and he valued time spent with family and close friends. For the past several years, Pat enjoyed retirement with Kay. He especially loved visiting with his seven grandchildren.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Verena Ruhe, five siblings: Art, Joe, David, and Daniel Ruhe, and Cyrilla Lamkin, and his in-laws, Elmer and Ginny Cleveland. Pat is survived by his wife Kay, children Erik (Melissa) Ruhe of Santa Claus IN, Erin (Chris) Zaring of Lebanon IN, and Megan (Vaughn) Mitchell of Greenwood IN, and seven grandchildren: Blake and Alex Ruhe, Heaton and Colton Zaring, Naomi Ruhe, Gigi Mitchell, and Maurice Mitchell.

Friends and family may pay their respects during a public visitation at St. Ferdinand Church on Monday, July 3 from 9 am to 11 am. A mass will be held the same day, at 11 am, with burial to follow in St. Ferdinand Cemetery. All are invited to join the family in celebrating Pat’s life with a meal at the Spiritual Life Center after grave-side services.

Donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the National Wildlife Federation at https://www.nwf.org/