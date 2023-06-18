In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Kathryn Wilder about the upcoming “Just a Little Concert” that will benefit the family of Eric Little.

On May 31, 2023 Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 1200 North and US 231 to find a heavily damaged passenger car. Of the passengers, 14-year-old Eric Little, was one injured in the accident. Though the road to recovery for Eric will not be easy, his family hopes that one day he will be the healthy 14-year-old he was before the accident.

To view updates on Eric Little or to support the cause, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1258935631396503?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=1259617274661672

