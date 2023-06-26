Clifford Eugene “Gene” Reinbold, age 80, of Jasper, formerly of Duff, Indiana, passed away at 5:25 a.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

He was born May 7, 1943, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Clifford and Edna (Gamble) Reinbold; and married Phyllis Ann Stilwell on September 29, 1962, at the Duff Church of Christ. Gene worked as a machine operator at Kimball for 40 years. He was a member of the Huntingburg Church of Christ, Jasper Outdoor Rec., and Duff Conservation Club. Gene enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, and tractor pulls. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Viola Dowdell; and one brother, Doyle Reinbold.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ann Reinbold of Jasper; two sons, Kevin (Michele) Reinbold and Jared (Tina) Reinbold both of Jasper; one sister, Glenda (Eldon) Coons of Pikeville; one sister-in-law, LaVerne Reinbold of Duff; and by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Clifford Eugene “Gene” Reinbold will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Mayo Cemetery near Duff. Minister Ryan Sherer will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023; and also at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice or the Duff Conservation Club.