Janice L. Burke, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Janice was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 23, 1941, to Alphonse and Mary (Kunkel) Brelage. She married her husband of almost 63 years, Jerome A. Burke on November 17, 1960, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

Janice was a farmer and worked as a secretary for Gramelspacher Farms.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper D of I.

Janice was always ready to go, and really loved going to the casino to play the slot machines. She enjoyed playing the accordion, and had played in various bands over the years. She also enjoyed playing many card games, especially BUNCO, bowling, BINGO, and taking her grandkids fishing at the pond, and was an avid quilter, making many quilts over the years, including many for the Holy Family Church picnic.

Surviving are her husband, Jerome Burke, Jasper, IN, two sons, Eric (Mary) Burke, Jasper, IN, and Rodney (Wanda) Burke, St. Anthony, IN, four grandchildren, Mallory Libbert, Mackenzie Burke, Grant Burke and Lydia Burke, and two great grandchildren, Ada and Theo Libbert.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice L. Burke will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper and one hour before services at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. The Jasper D of I will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, the Memorial Hospital Foundation, or to a favorite charity.

