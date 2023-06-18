Latest News

Closure to 47th Street in Jasper Starting on Monday, June 26th Indiana Secretary of State Reminding Hoosiers to Look Out for Elder Financial Abuse City of Huntingburg Offices to Close on Monday, June 19th DNR Planted Over 900,000 Trees for Million Tree Initiative Memorial Hospital Offering Class for Young Babysitters

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Lauren Hinkle of the Tri-County YMCA to discuss summer events and classes at the Tri-County YMCA.

For a full list of events & classes visit TriCountyYMCA.org

