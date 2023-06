18 WJTS in.form: The Dove Recovery House Continues to Grow Their Mission to Help Women (6/28/2023)

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Megan Durlauf, the Director of Operations at the Dubois County Dove Recovery House for Women location, about how their first year has been going, what people should know about the Dove House, and how people can get involved with the non-profit.

For more information on The Dove Recovery House, please visit their website: https://doverecoveryhouse.org